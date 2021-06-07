As soon as the Waitsfield West Sidewalk is complete, the Village Grocery is going to host the “Great Waitsfield Sidewalk Contest." Owner Troy Kingsbury said he has just ordered three boxes of sidewalk chalk and he's hoping for folks to come down and express themselves from the school to Bridge Street in any square they chose.

There will be three categories: kids only, 14 and under; family; adults 15 and up (pro division).

There will be prizes and judges have already been lined up to participate.

"As soon as the sidewalk is complete, we will look at the long-range weather and choose a date. Someone will win best of show and that prize will be awesome!" Kingsbury said.