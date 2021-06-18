Ticket sales for SIPtemberfest will start this Sunday, June 20, with a pop-up sale at Mad River Glen, followed by online sales on Monday morning, organizers say.

“After being shut down in 2020 due to COVID, the best little beer fest in Vermont will be back at Mad River Glen on Saturday, September 11, 2021,” said event organizer Meg Schultz.

“SIP tickets pair very well with brunch!” Schultz said in a post to the SIPtemberfest webpage this week. Limited tickets will be for sale in person between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at MRG, Sunday, June 20. Online tickets sales open on Monday, June 21, at 9 a.m.

“People are excited to get back to normal and getting tickets to SIP is a really great way to do that,” Schultz said.

“I think we all have a degree of ‘re-entry anxiety’ but now that Vermont has lifted all COVID-restrictions, people can rip off that Band-Aid – or in this case, their mask! Anyway, it’s awkward to drink beer with friends when masks are in the mix. Now we don’t have to worry about it,” she added.

Now in its 13th year, SIPtemberfest was canceled like all events in 2020, due to COVID. Governor Scott released guidelines for events in April so planning could start. On Monday, June 14, he lifted all COVID-related restrictions giving events like SIPtemberfest the ability for full capacity and no-mask mandates. “We will probably have hand sanitizer and masks for anyone who wants them,” Schultz said.

For more details about SIPtemberfest, go to siptemberfest.com.