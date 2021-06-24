Construction activities will be taking place on the entire length of the project including sideroads. Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place. Construction work will stop by noon on Friday, July 2, to prepare for the long holiday weekend and will start up again on Tuesday, July 6. Happy Fourth of July! Advertisement

Segment 1. North Main Street from the railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Work will continue to grade, seed and mulch areas by sidewalks and driveways that had been disturbed by the construction activities. Remaining driveways with recent sidewalk construction will have their aprons paved. This work takes 1-2 hours to prep and pave. Those who need to get in or out of their driveway during this time can let the workers know and they will do their best to accommodate. Landscaping will be taking place the rest of this week and possibly into next week. Drainage structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving in July. Work at the Champlain Farms corner with Stowe Street will be wrapped up. Permanent signage is being installed.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Row

Work continues on sidewalks and stamped concrete. Drainage structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving in July. Two properties where earlier construction occurred on Randall Street will have their driveway aprons paved. Permanent signage is being installed.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project

Drainage structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving in July. Two sidewalk sections are being repaired in Segment 4. Permanent signage is being installed.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sign up for automatic updates and check on project details go to www.waterburyworks.com.