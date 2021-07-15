Nichols-Frazer joins VR staff

Erika Nichols-Frazer, Waitsfield, has joined the staff of The Valley Reporter as a staff writer. Her writing has appeared in publications such as HuffPost, VTDigger, Parent Express and more than a dozen literary journals and anthologies. She won Noir Nation’s 2020 Golden Fedora Fiction Prize, has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and was shortlisted for the British journal Lunate’s 500-word story competition. She attended Sarah Lawrence College and the Bennington Writing Seminars, earning a B.A. in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Creative Writing and an MFA in Fiction Writing. She coaches first-time writers in writing their books for New Degree Press/Creator Institute. She has been a volunteer writing teacher with Central Vermont Adult Basic Education and enjoys mentoring young writers.

A native of Stowe, Nichols-Frazer and her husband, Dylan Frazer, moved to The Valley in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys snowboarding, playing soccer and hockey and hiking with her dogs. In addition to her writing work, she has edited an anthology of mental health recovery stories, “A Tether to This World” (Main Street Rag, May 2021), and is at work on another book to be published in April 2022 by Burlington’s Holbrook House Press. Her blog and creative publications can be found at www.nicholsfrazer.com.