Sugarbush Resort is raising its minimum wage for all nontipped positions to $15/hour, effective immediately. In addition, the resort will be making wage adjustments for tipped positions and other eligible staff members to maintain a differential in pay. The announcement was made to all staff at Sugarbush’s annual summer employee party on Wednesday afternoon, August 4.

“Our staff continue to be the key reason for this resort’s success,” said Annemarie Todd, vice president of human resources. “Their dedication and attention to exceptional guest service, particularly over this difficult past year and a half, is remarkable. We believe that in order to retain this excellent team and further build upon it with future staff, it is necessary we increase our starting wages.”

This wage increase represents a significant investment made possible by Sugarbush being acquired by Alterra Mountain Company. This investment in employees will see overall resort wages increase over 15%. The move comes alongside what is already a long list of benefits for Sugarbush employees including free skiing and riding at Sugarbush and across the family of Alterra Mountain Company resorts, discounted rates at Ikon Pass destinations, free golf, a 401k plan with a company match, discounts on food and apparel and support of a wellness initiative and commitment to safety. Additional benefits are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We know that happy employees create the best possible guest experience,” said John Hammond, president and COO. “This is just the first of several changes for staff that we plan to roll out throughout the summer and fall to highlight how much we appreciate our team and all the contributions they make here.”

Eligible employees will see a wage adjustment effective immediately and retroactive back to Saturday, July 31. All new hires will also reflect the new pay scale. To view all current employment opportunities at the resort, visit www.sugarbush.com/discover/employment/.

For additional information, contact John Bleh, the resort’s public relations and communications manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 802-583-6814.