The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) will be offering free surveillance testing to school district staff and contracted service providers working in district buildings and students attending HUUSD schools whether or not they are vaccinated. This testing serves as an additional mitigation measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the school community.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Anyone age 5 and older is eligible to participate whether or not they are vaccinated. Students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been identified as close contacts may not participate in this testing at school. Symptomatic individuals and those considered close contacts should not attend school.

HOW OFTEN WILL STUDENTS AND STAFF BE TESTED?

HUUSD anticipates testing weekly on Mondays and organizers are working to launch testing on September 20 but will provide an update to the community if this date is delayed.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

Visit the Vermont Testing Microsite.

Click: Consent Now

Select Harwood Unified Union School District from the drop-down menu.

Then select the School.

Staff will choose “Sign consent form for yourself”

Parents will choose “Sign Consent form for a minor”

To participate in the first testing, sign up no later than Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.