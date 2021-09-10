Harwood Unified Union School Board chair Torrey Smith and vice-chair Tim Jones sat for a Q and A with The Valley Reporter and Waterbury Roundabout via Zoom this week. Valley Reporter editor Lisa Loomis, staff writer Erika Nichols-Frazer and Waterbury Roundabout editor Lisa Scagliotti talked with the leadership team about PCB testing at the school, specifics about the bond proposal which the board hopes to bring to voters in November and more. Here is the Zoom recording of that meeting.

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/efu5aMywIMOfZcwNXPdRirkptQZOrR1LSh267rKbA70gDyTFyONj__g8YEB0d5XV.tQC6526X01VT0AAD

Passcode: x1X$U$kS