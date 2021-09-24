Sugarbush releases two Quad Pack options for 2021-22 season

The Sugarbush Quad Pack, which offers four unrestricted and fully transferable lift tickets, returns for the 2021-22 season. In addition to the Quad Pack product seen in recent years, currently priced at $399, Sugarbush is also offering a new Midweek Quad Pack, which includes four transferable tickets for midweek, nonholiday skiing at $299.

Advertisement

Tickets in either the Quad Pack or Midweek Quad Pack may be used on one day or multiple days anytime during the 2021-22 winter season. Purchasers will receive codes to redeem their tickets ahead of time and choose which day they plan to ski, allowing for the convenience of skipping the ticket window.

The deadline to purchase these products at their current prices is October 14, which is the same as Sugarbush’s season pass deadline for all of its local passes and Ikon Passes.

In addition to these deals, Sugarbush has a range of season pass options which can be viewed at www.sugarbush.com

Passes and tickets can be purchased by phone at 802-552-4007.

Waterbury Public Library receives national grant for small and rural libraries

The Waterbury Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library reach out to new Americans and foster greater communication.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said adult program coordinator Judi Byron. “This grant will allow our library to foster a greater understanding of new Americans and their challenges, and discover the richness found in one another’s stories.”

As part of the grant, Byron will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. The library plans to host three conversations, with the first being a book discussion based on Laila Lalami’s novel, “The Other Americans.” Secondly, poet, writer and activist Rajnii Eddins shares his poetry and discusses how stories can be used to confront racism and other injustices, affirm diversity and equity, and initiate community dialogue. Finally, the community can hear about the life and experience of refugees and asylum seekers in Central Vermont. All three programs will run on successive Tuesdays in October at 6:30 beginning October 5 with the book discussion. Books are available now to check out and keep. A copy of the audiobook is available on OverDrive (Libby.)

Along with these conversations, the library has also purchased two Chromebooks, and two Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to patrons in an effort to provide crucial internet access to community members.

Those interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, can contact Byron at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.waterburypubliclibrary.com for more information.

Beniamino Nardin joins VR staff as HU intern

Beniamino (Ben) Nardin, a senior at Harwood Union High School, joins The Valley Reporter staff as an intern/Harwood correspondent for the 2021-2022 school year. He is a captain of the cross-country team, a member of the Vermont Student Anti-Racist Network and book-lover. In his free time, he enjoys reading, hiking Vermont's verdure or typing words he finds interesting (his latest pick: bugbear). In the future, he wishes to pursue a career in professional and creative writing. He is excited to join The Valley Reporter because of the hands-on experience it will provide. Fluent in English, German and Italian, Nardin looks forward to bringing his observant nature to The Valley Reporter’s readers and engaging with the community to further his knowledge.

UVM student, Greta Close, joins The Valley Reporter

Greta Close will be writing for The Valley Reporter this fall. A senior at UVM, she is participating in the Community News Service internship offered by the university. This program provides students the opportunity to write for Vermont community newspapers.

After spending the past year living and traveling in the western U.S. and Alaska, Close, a native of Norwich, Vermont, is excited to be back in the Green Mountains. She values this opportunity to connect with the Mad River Valley through pursuing and reporting local news.

Close learned to ski at Mad River Glen and Sugarbush and when offered the chance to report in The Valley was eager to take it.

Interested in pursuing journalism after college, Close will be helping to report and write weekly stories for The Valley Reporter. Outside of the classroom and newsroom, Close can be found in the mountains, hiking and biking or out enjoying Burlington with her friends.