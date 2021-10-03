HUUSD officials are contract tracing the Crossett Brook Middle School 5th grade class in question and are reviewing video of bus route number two for more potential close contacts.

October 3, 2021 5:30PM

Dear HUUSD Families,

On Sunday, 10/3/21, we learned about a person in our learning community with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Crossett Brook Middle School affecting 5th grade classrooms. Bus #2 is also affected.

We are asking anyone who rode Bus #2 H (middle/high school route) to or from Crossett Brook Middle School or Harwood Middle/High School on Friday to stay home on Monday morning. We will be reviewing bus video on Monday and contacting those who are identified as close contacts on Bus #2.

We will begin calling students at CBMS identified as close contacts shortly. Families at Crossett Brook Middle School will be notified once the calls have been completed. We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms.

People who may have been exposed will be notified:

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and was in close contact with the person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus and will be asked to quarantine, which means staying home and away from other people for up to 14 days. Read more about what it means to quarantine.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated or has recovered from COVID-19 within the past 3 months and was in close contact with the person who tested positive does not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

If you are identified as someone who may have been exposed, someone from HUUSD will notify you and will provide information and guidance on quarantine and other recommendations. Please make sure to answer the phone or call them back.

The most important things you can do:

Make sure your child is wearing a mask when recommended or required.

when recommended or required. Make sure your child is washing their hands.

Keep your child home if they are sick. The most common symptoms experienced by children of the Delta Variant are runny nose, cough, fatigue, headache, and sore throat.

Call your primary care provider if you or your child has symptoms of COVID-19.

Make sure that your children get vaccinated when they are eligible. Find a location near you.

Supporting our learning community

In order to maintain everyone’s privacy, we cannot disclose who in our community has tested positive. Remember that we are all at risk of getting this virus. These “COVID-19 cases” are our friends and family, and we need to be understanding and supportive. People with COVID-19 often experience uncomfortable symptoms and emotional stress. Instead of participating in speculation or gossip, offer to help community members who are affected by quarantine. With creative action from all of us, we will get through this period of anxiety and disruption. We thank you for your investment in the health and wellbeing of our school community.

We are working with the Health Department to keep our community safe.

We are working closely with the Health Department and following their recommendations to keep our community safe.

Sick employees and children will not return to work until they are healthy.

The following testing times are available this week at the Waterbury Ambulance Service located at 1727 Guptil Rd.

Mon, Tue, Fri 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Wed 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Thurs 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sat 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sun 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Food Service

Free meals to all students 18 and under are available during quarantine and/or closure. Please find more information and sign up for meal pick up in our HUUSD Food & Nutrition website food.huusd.org.

We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you.

Many thanks,

Kaiya Korb, Acting Superintendent Designee