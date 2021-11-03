As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 5-11-year-olds are able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont. The decision came after the CDC approved the vaccine Tuesday. Immediately following that approval, Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Agency of Human Services and the Department of Health announced that children ages 5-11 would be able to receive the vaccine the following day. The vaccine approved for 5-11-year-olds is one-third the dose of the vaccine adults receive.

Advertisement

“Today’s approval is an enormous step forward and a significant opportunity for parents and caregivers to help their kids and communities,” said Governor Scott. “Vaccinating Vermont’s youth will have a significant impact on our efforts to move past this pandemic, and we need parents to take advantage of this safe, free and effective way to protect their children. Vermonters have shown the nation how it’s done from the start. I’m confident we’ll do it again.”

Parents can make appointments for their children to receive the vaccine at both school-based and state-run clinics at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Families may need to add their child as a dependent in the registration system.

Vermont expected to receive 6,000 pediatric doses by the end of Tuesday, and a total of 23,400 doses for children by the end of the week. Of that amount, 15,900 doses will be for the state-run clinics. The remaining 7,500 will be allocated to pharmacies and health care partners.

In a press conference on November 2, Dr. Rebeca Bell, president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the benefits of the vaccine for children outweighed the risks and encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated.