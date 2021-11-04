The Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a pre-ski season conversation with ski industry and hospitality leaders. It takes place November 10 at 7 p.m. The public can participate via Zoom or watch live on MRVTV. See links below.

Join Zoom Meeting - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84105201245

Meeting ID: 841 0520 1245

Watch live on Channel 44 or stream live at shorturl.at/cgkDX

The presentation will be uploaded to the MRVCC YouTube channel the next day.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHTOxTgGdTOyeswUmTftcRQ/playlists