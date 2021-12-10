State-sponsored COVID-19 testing is returning to The Valley starting this Saturday, December 11, in the community meeting room at Waitsfield United Church of Christ.

Testing will be offered twice weekly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment and for walk-ins. Appointments can be made via the Vermont Department of Health website (https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing).

Additionally, take home/mail in PCR COVID tests will be available through the Mad River Valley Community Pantry (and can be delivered by Free Wheelin’). The Mad River Valley Health Center’s family practice will have these tests available in the coming days as well. To have Free Wheelin’ deliver a test, call (802) 249-3427.

The effort to make take home tests available as well establish regular and on-going Covid testing in The Valley came as a result of the Mad River Valley Health Center board, the board for the non-profit which owns and manages the building that houses Mad River Valley Family practice and other caregivers in Waitsfield.

Board member Polly Bednash, Waitsfield, worked with Mark Podgwaite, president of Waterbury Ambulance Service, The Valley Reporter and others, to engage with state health department personnel on regular weekly testing and the take home/mail-in PCR tests.

“Our board wants to be sure to meet our responsibility not just to own that property but to improve the health of our community. This is a concrete way to show our commitment to the community’s health and well-being,” Bednash said.