More available at sites on Friday and again before New Years

State allocating 96,000 tests in lead up to the holidays

Most testing sites quickly distributed all the antigen take-home test kits that were available on December 23. Additional tests will be available today, December 24, at the Agency of Transportation sites. Two test kits per car (or walk-in) will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. People should plan in advance for high demand and wait times. Locations and updated information about availability can be found at healthvermont.gov/testing.

Approximately 30,000 tests were distributed to Vermonters today. In recognition of the high demand for testing in advance of the holidays, the state has increased the number of rapid antigen tests available to 96,000 tests. These kits are distributed through sites around Vermont and in coordination with community partners. In addition to the thousands of PCR tests administered each day, the state is also making available 10,000 rapid LAMP tests.

The Scott Administration is continuing work to acquire more rapid antigen tests for broad distribution, but like other states, is constrained by the realities of the supply at the federal level. President Biden announced this week it will distribute a half-billion of these tests around the country in January. In the meantime, Vermont will continue to get as many tests as possible into the hands of Vermonters, as fast as possible.

Please continue to check healthvermont.gov/testing for updates and to report test results.