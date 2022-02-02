Residents of the Harwood Unified Union School District are encouraged to fill out surveys about the three finalists for the district superintendent position.

Those candidates are Mike Leichliter, superintendent of Penn Manor School District, Pennsylvania; Zach McLaughlin, superintendent of Springfield School District, Vermont; and Meagan Roy, director of student support services, Champlain Valley School District, Vermont.

Earlier this week, the three candidates took tours of HUUSD schools and met the principals of the six schools in the district. They each went through a 30-minute interview with community members, administrators, educators and students. Interviews are available to watch, along with a survey on each candidate, at https://huusd.org/superintendent-search. Surveys must be completed by midnight on Wednesday, February 2. The board will meet later this week to discuss the candidates and will appoint the new superintendent at its February 9 meeting.

Beginning on July 1, 2022, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) will have a new superintendent when current superintendent Brigid Nease steps down.