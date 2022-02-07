While private employers can require that staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, and many local employers have instituted such policies, no towns in the Mad River Valley are requiring vaccines for staff or elected/appointed officials.

Warren, Waitsfield and Fayston have town mask requirements as well as requirements for masks in town offices and public buildings. Moretown requires masks in its Town Hall and Duxbury does not require masks, although the three people who work in the town office do wear masks per town clerk Maureen Harvey.

Waitsfield town office employees wear masks in the town office and town garage and road crew members are required to wear masks when traveling together in town vehicles. But there is no requirement that employees or town officials are vaccinated.

That’s the case in Warren as well. Road crew members are expected to be masked and/or maintain social distance when working together.

In Fayston town employees and officials are masked at the town office and town garage but there is not a vaccine requirement.

In Moretown, town office employees wear masks at work but vaccines are not required for town staff in the office or town garage, nor are elected and appointed officials required to be vaccinated. Masks are required in public buildings such as the Moretown Town Hall, but not in the town garage which is not open to the public.