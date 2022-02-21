The Waitsfield Select Board extended the town’s indoor mask requirement for another 30 days at its last meeting.

When the board met on February 14, board members voted unanimously to extend the rule which requires people to wear facial coverings in indoor spaces in the town in places that are open to the public.

There are some exemptions for places like employee break rooms, theater performances, children under 2 years old and for people with certain medical conditions.

The enabling legislation which the Vermont Legislature passed at the beginning of the session in January allows towns to extend the mask rule until the end of April.