In a two-way race between two write-in candidates for a Warren seat on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board, Ashley Woods won the seat with 91 votes to Ellen Kucera’s 56 votes in Town Meeting Day voting on March 1. All balloting was by Australian ballot for the second year due to COVID-19.

Doug Bergstein was reelected moderator of Town Meeting – even though there was no live meeting held. Bob Ackland was reelected to a two-year term on the Warren Select Board with 247 votes. Devin Klein Corrigan was elected to a two-year term with 267 votes. Camilla Behn was reelected to a three-year term on the board with 281 votes and current board chair Andy Cunningham was reelected with 271 votes.

Alex Maclay was reelected as a library trustee as was Linda Tyler. Sandra Brodeur was reelected as a lister with 288 votes.

Warren voters approved a budget of $3.977 million by a vote of 261 to 37. Warren’s budget included an additional $10,000 for the Mad River Valley Recreation District as well as $5,000 for the stewardMRV program. Waitsfield and Fayston’s voters approved those same two measures, but by separate articles as opposed to including them within the budget. The budget included a new staff person at the library as well as increased stipends for firefighters and safety personnel.

Also included in this year’s budget are across-the-board 6% cost of living increases for all town staff as well as a $2 an hour increase for all highway department employees and the town clerk. Warren also expanded its health care benefits to cover 100% of each person’s deductible. Those changes added $137,783 or 3% to the total budget.

Additionally, voters approved an article directing funds it gets from the Green Mountain National Forest to go to the Warren PTO.