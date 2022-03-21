Mad River Valley friends made floral and ribbon sapling staffs in the Ukrainian national colors for the weekly Vigil for Ukraine (4 p.m.) at Waitsfield United Church of Christ. These strong but flexible sapling staffs are symbolic of the lasting resolve, strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Everyone is invited to come and join in! There are extra “Sapling Staffs for Ukraine” to share with those who come. With questions about making one contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .