The Harwood Unified Union School District, after modifying the bus routes for this morning, March 21, has modified them again for this afternoon's pick up. Here is the current schedule.

The list of road closures has grown since last night. Here is the plan for this afternoon, Monday, March 21, 2022.

Due to road conditions, buses will not be traveling on many town roads. These closures and altered transportation plans are expected to be in place through Monday. District officials will continue to monitor road conditions and will send out an update later regarding the plan for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Duxbury: Crossett Hill, River Road, Stevens Brook and Camels Hump Roads

Elementary students who require transportation to Crossett Hill Road can meet bus 5 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 2:52 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the intersection to Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 3:54 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3:43 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Camels Hump Road or River Road can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the east end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 2:50 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the east end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 3:50 PM.

Fayston: Center Fayston and Kew Vasseur Roads

Elementary students on Center Fayston or Kew Vasseur Roads can meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston Road and Sharpshooter Road at 3 PM or at the intersection of Bragg Hill Road and Phen Basin at 2:43 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston Road and Sharpshooter Road at 3:55 PM or at the intersection of Bragg Hill Road and Phen Basin at 4:05 PM.

Moretown: Moretown Common Road, Howes Road, South Hill Road, Jones Brook Road, Steven’s Brook Road and River Road

There will be NO transportation for Bus 11 today.

Elementary students who require transportation to Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 9 at the intersection of Stevens Brook Road and Route 100B at 2:32 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 9 at the parking lot at the intersection of steven’s Brook Road and Route 100B at 3:45 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to River Road and Jones Brook Road can meet bus 9 at the corner of River Road and Route 100B at 2:50 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 9 at the corner of River Road and Route 100B at 4 PM.

Waitsfield: Brook Road and Common Road

Elementary students on Brook Road can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook Road and Joslin Hill Road at 2:45 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook Road and Joslin Hill Road at 3:55 PM.

Elementary students on Common Road can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Common Road and Joslin Hill Road at 2:43 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Common Road and Joslin Hill Road at 3:51 PM.

Warren: Prickly Mountain, Plunkton Road, Airport Road, West Hill Road, Inferno Road

Elementary students who require transportation to Airport Road can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Airport Road and East Warren Road at 2:35 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Airport Road and East Warren Road at 4:08 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Prickly Mountain or Plunkton Road south of Fuller Hill Road can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Fuller Hill Road and Plunkton Road at 2:53 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Fuller Hill Road and Plunkton Road at 4:20 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to West Hill Road or Inferno Road can meet bus W2 at the Intersection of Lincoln Gap Road and West Hill Road at 2:40 PM or at the Sugarbush Fire Station at 2:55 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus W2 at the Intersection of Lincoln Gap Road and West Hill Road at 4:10 PM or at the Sugarbush Fire Station at 4:25 PM.

Waterbury: Gregg Hill Road, Perry Hill Road, Ripley Road, Valley View Road, Lonesome Trail, Little River Road, and Shaw Mansion Road, Twin Peaks Road, Keeland Flats Trailer Park and Blush Hill Road north of Lonesome Trail

Elementary students who require transportation to Gregg Hill Road can meet bus 2 at the south end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 2:55 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 2 at the south end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 3:58 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Sweet Road, Valley View Road or the north end of Shaw Mansion Road can meet bus 3 at the north end of Shaw Mansion Road at the intersection of Loomis Hill Road at 2:55 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 3 at the north end of Shaw Mansion Road at the intersection of Loomis Hill Road at 4 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Lonesome Trail or Blush Hill Road north of Lonesome Trail can meet bus 4 at the intersection of Lonesome Trail and Blush Hill Road at 2:45 PM

Middle/high school students can meet bus 4 at the intersection of Lonesome Trail and Blush Hill Road at 3:45 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Ripley Road, the south end of Shaw Mansion Road or Perry Hill Road can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:55 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 4 PM.

Elementary students who require transportation to Twin Peaks Road can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:49 PM.

Middle/high school students can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 3:54 PM.