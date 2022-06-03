The state of Vermont is winding down its COVID testing schedules for PCR tests and tak- home tests (POC).

Waitsfield

Fridays: 9 to 2 PCR and POC (take home tests).

Saturdays: 9 to 2 PCR and POC.

Last testing day: June 25, 2022.

Waterbury

Monday: 9 to 6 PCR and POC.

Tuesday: 9 to 6 PCR and POC.

Wednesday: 1 to 7 PCR and POC.

Thursday: 1 to 5 PCR and POC.

Friday: 9 to 6 PCR and POC.

Saturday: 9 to 5 PCR and POC.

Sunday: 9 to 3 PCR and POC.

Last testing day: June 25. 2022.

NOTE: The vaccination clinic at Waitsfield United Church of Christ will be open until 6 p.m. on June 27.

Walk-in COVID vaccination clinics

The Waterbury Ambulance Service will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at school locations in the coming weeks. These walk-in clinics will offer boosters and first or second doses to children and adults.

Boosters are recommended for many people who have completed their vaccine series. Check out the VDH website to determine whether to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control recently approved children ages 5 through 11 years to receive a booster shot five months after their initial vaccination series. The walk-in clinic will provide vaccines for both children and adults. No registration is needed. These clinics are open to the public.

Organizers anticipate that there may be additional sites offered in the future.

Brookside Primary School:

June 3 from 2:30-6 p.m.

June 4 from 8 a.m.-noon

Warren School:

June 3 from 2:45-6 p.m.