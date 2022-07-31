Main Menu

State treasurer candidate Mike Pieciak

Former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak, who is running for state treasurer, visited the Mad River Valley last week. He noted the importance of “having the right judgment and right experience to work with the Legislature to bring forward ideas and proposals that will move not just Burlington and Rutland and our city centers along but move all of Vermont along economically on these really important issues that we’re facing – child care, housing and climate resiliency.”

politics
