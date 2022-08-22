Last week the Warren Select Board discussed the possibility of constructing a permanent structure on the Warren town green adjacent to the library and town hall. There is currently a tent there used by the library for programming.

The idea is the structure could be used as a gathering space for community members, library and church events, in addition to hosting music events and other small gatherings. Select board member Bob Ackland said the potential structure would “provide attractive and accommodating” space for multiple uses for community members.

The select board is considering applying for a grant to erect the structure. It anticipates having more information at its next board meeting on August 23 at 6:30 p.m.