Organizers are expecting a strong turnout for next week’s Mad River Valley Housing Summit which will attempt to determine what are the roadblocks to building new housing in The Valley, among other things.

The summit takes place next Wednesday, October 12, at the Lareau Farm Pavilion from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It includes a free meal, free child care, a cash bar, a keynote presentation, break-out groups and more. So far over 70 people have registered to attend.

The summit is being presented by the Mad River Valley Planning District and is aimed at answering several questions:

How can the community begin to address the complex issue of housing on individual, municipal and Valley-wide levels?

What are the roadblocks to building new housing in The Valley?

What is the missing ‘middle’ housing?

What is “Smart Growth” and what does it mean for development patterns and locations in The Valley?

What steps have already been taken on addressing the housing crisis and how can the community get involved in being part of the solution?

How are other rural communities in the state making strides on this issue in innovative and creative ways–through regulations, access to ARPA funds, and rehabilitation of old or vacant housing stock?

How can community members get involved?

Event organizers hope to provide education, ideas, methods and candid conversation that will help move the community forward in addressing sustainable and equitable housing.

Josh Hanford, Vermont Commissioner of Housing and Community Development will moderate the panel discussion. Seth Leonard, managing director of community development for the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, will give the keynote address.

Panelists include:

Darcy Lee, local resident of Mad Meadows, Waitsfield; Kaziah Haviland-Montgomery, project manager for real estate development, at Downstreet; Jacob Hemmerick, planning and policy manager for the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development; Katie Buckley, director of federal funding assistance program, for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns; Seth Leonard, managing director of community development at the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

Here is a link to register for the event:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mrv-houvalleysing-summit-tickets-413007044187