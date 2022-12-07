Lawson’s Finest Liquids donates celebration of Giving Tuesday

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is continuing its annual tradition of charitable support on Giving Tuesday with donations totaling $10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part of the brewery’s Social Impact Program (SIP). Each donation of up to $5,000 will be made to previous applicants to the brewery’s Sunshine Fund, collectively representing the largest annual contribution by Lawson’s Finest in honor of Giving Tuesday. The funds will support a range of causes across Vermont, from sustainable recreation to mental health advocacy, community development, animal rights and much more.

The Sunshine Fund at Lawson’s Finest Liquids is one of six SIP initiatives. In lieu of tipping at the company’s destination taproom, Lawson’s Finest invites guests to donate to the Sunshine Fund to support local nonprofits and charitable organizations. Each Sunshine Fund awardee becomes a temporary “on-tap” partner for two weeks, receiving 100% of donations during that designated time. Sip of Support is the company’s discretionary charitable giving initiative that is leveraged on Giving Tuesday.

“Every year, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to make a positive impact in our communities by leading with our values and contributing to like-minded, dedicated nonprofits focused on a range of important issues,” said Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “This year, we’re delighted to support 60 nonprofit organizations across the state with the largest collection of Giving Tuesday donations in our history.”

Sunshine Fund awardees and recipients of this year’s Sip of Support Giving Tuesday donations are prioritized by their focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, natural resource protection and sustainable recreation in the Green Mountains.

Among the largest beneficiaries of this year’s Giving Tuesday donations are Circle, Green Mountain United Way, Hannah’s House, Capstone Community Action, Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, Mad River Valley Summer FUNd, and more.

To learn more about the Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ SIP program and initiatives, click https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/sip/. A full list of this year’s beneficiaries is available https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/giving-tuesday/. For more information regarding the Sunshine Fund and past beneficiaries, https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/giving-tuesday/.