The towns of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA), Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, and Waterbury, will see a series of upcoming and ongoing activities this spring.

Advertisement

A spring composting workshop is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at the Steele Room in the Waterbury Municipal Building from 10 to 11:30 a.m. To preregister for the workshop contact John Malter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by April 20. A composting workshop will be held in the Waitsfield Municipal Building on June 3, 2023. Participants in the workshops will be able to purchase a Soil Saver Compost Bin for a reduced price. For questions, contact John Malter at 802-244-7373.

On Green Up Day, Saturday May 6, 2023, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield will take appliances like dishwashers and washers and dryers at no charge. For those who bring a refrigerator or freezer, there will be a $40 per unit charge and commercial coolers are $150 for processing the Freon in those units. There is also a fee for processing air conditioners.

Green Up Tires collected during various cleanup efforts will be accepted at no charge and individuals can bring their car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $5 per tire.

Also, on May 6, 2023, at Rodney’s Rubbish Transfer Station located on River Road in Waterbury, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., metal appliances can also be dropped off at no charge unless they contain Freon. There is $10 fee for Freon processing on Green Up Day. They will accept all car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $5 each. Green Up Tires that are collected will be accepted on Green Up Day at no charge at Rodney’s Transfer Station.

Scrap metal and other collected Green Up material can also be delivered to the Waterbury Public Works Garage on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center on May 6.

Green Up coordinators in the Mad River Resource Management Alliance include in Fayston, Patty Pasley at 802-825-1893; in Moretown it’s Mike Dimotsis, at 802-496-2812; in Waitsfield call Bri Skoldberg at 802-829-0878; in Warren check with the East Warren Community Market at 802-496-6758 and in Waterbury call Lisa Scagliotti at 802-244-1444. These folks or people at local town clerk’s offices help people get Green Up bags and the coordinators would know if there are any special projects or places to do some greening up.

On May 13, 2023, the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) holds its Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection at Harwood Union High School on Route 100 in Duxbury from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of the MRRMA. MRRMA residents can bring all of their pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint and primary batteries to this event at no charge and they can also bring an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no additional charge. After that, there is a $5 per unit fee.

For those who are not a resident in the MRRMA there is a $20 registration fee and no free disposal of the 10 additional units of waste. Small businesses must preregister by May 10, 2023, indicating what people are planning to bring to this event and to determine what the cost will be for this waste disposal. Business waste will only be accepted between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Preregister at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

People can bring mercury thermostats to the event and will get a card to send in for a $5 rebate per thermostat. The thermostat must include its cover. Bring mercury fever thermometer and receive a digital replacement. One digital per family. No compressed gases, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosives, medical waste or radioactive waste will be accepted, nor are compact fluorescent lamps or fluorescent tubes. Take those to Bisbee’s or Kenyon’s in Waitsfield or Aubuchon’s or Waterbury True Value Hardware in Waterbury.

For information contact Malter at 802-244-7373.