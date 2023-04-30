This year, the Mad River Valley will celebrate the inaugural Mad River Valley Green Up Day Rally.

Vermont’s annual Green Up Day on May 6, 2023, will feature a Green Valley Rally organized by local Green UP Day coordinators in partnership with the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce and stewardMRV.

The first Green Valley Rally takes place at the new Mad River Valley Welcome Center (at the corner of Routes 100 and 17) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can stop by to pick up Green Up bags, morning snacks, and roadside assignments. People will also have the chance to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Friends of the Mad River, stewardMRV, and Valley knotweed eradication programs.

GREEN UP DAY BOTTLE DRIVE

Organizers are asking all Green Up Day volunteers to separate clean(ish) refundable cans found along the roadsides this year. They will provide separate clear bags for these cans and ask that people bring the bags back to the Welcome Center. They can also bring refundable cans and bottles back to the tent. Organizers will redeem the cans and donate all funds to the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, which serves neighbors in need.

Starting at noon and running through 2 p.m. there will be a BBQ from noon to 2 p.m. for Green Up Day and stewardMRV volunteers. During that time there will also be a stewardMRV volunteer job fair. Peole can learn more about other conservation and stewardship opportunities. Representatives from various local organizations involved in stewardship in The Valley will be on hand to share information about volunteer opportunities. Those interested can look into becoming a stewardMRV site steward, a Friends of the Mad River River Watch volunteer, a Mad River Path volunteer or even help out with the Mad River Valley Recreation District.

TIRE RECYCLING

The Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) is collecting tires at the Earthwise Transfer Station on Green Up Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who find a tire along a roadside can bring it to the transfer station for recycling free of charge. To recycle personal tires, the MRRMA will process those (with or without rims) for $5 each.

For more Green Up Day information contact:

Waitsfield: Bri Skoldberg, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 802-829-0878.

, 802-829-0878. Fayston: Patty Pasley, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 802-825-2893.

, 802-825-2893. Warren: Warren Town Office, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 802-496-2709.

, 802-496-2709. Moretown: Mike Dimotsis, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 802-469-2812.

, 802-469-2812. Swim Holes, Ira Shadis, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

