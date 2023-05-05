Sugarbush Resort reopens Cinco de Mayo weekend with skiing and golf

Sugarbush Resort reopens for skiing and riding this Friday, May 5; Saturday, May 6; and Sunday, May 7. Available terrain is projected to include Stein’s Run and Coffee Run, with additional terrain assessed later this week. Conditions permitting, The Valley House Quad will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Sugarbush is welcoming all passholders to enjoy the weekend, with all Sugarbush passes, including midweek passes and midweek Quad Packs, valid for the weekend.

The Sugarbush Golf Club is also slated to open this Saturday and Sunday, with available terrain still being assessed. All 2023/24 Ikon Pass and Sugarbush Pass holders, those who have purchased a lift ticket for the weekend, or those who are using a Quad Pack product can purchase golf with a cart for $30.

Rumble’s Bistro & Bar will be hosting a Kentucky Derby party Saturday afternoon and evening with a giant video wall.

Waitsfield Farmers Market opens May 13

The Waitsfield Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The market runs every week until October 14, 2023. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the market takes place on the Mad River Green.

This year the market features 16 agricultural vendors, 14 prepared food vendors and 18 handmade goods/crafts and services vendors. Live music is featured every week. The market takes place rain or shine.

Lawson’s Finest Sunshine Fund donates to Amy’s Armoire

Lawson’s Finest Liquids of Waitsfield has selected Amy’s Armoire as one of their May donation recipients. Amy’s Armoire was founded by Amy Anderson of Waterbury. In honor of May being Foster Care Awareness Month, from May 1 through 15, donations at Lawson’s Finest will benefit Amy’s Armoire whose mission is to improve outcomes for Vermont foster/adopt/kin children.

Lawson’s Finest launched their Sunshine Fund in 2018, when they opened their Waitsfield brewery, taproom, and retail store. The Sunshine Fund harnesses the generosity of their taproom guests with the goal of helping local communities thrive.

While this is only the second year that Amy’s Armoire has been in operation, and despite being 100% volunteer run, they have created a retail location, donation center as well as a newly-created Family Center. While all three sites are located on Main Street in Barre, Amy’s Armoire supports foster/adopt/kin families anywhere in Vermont, as well as local birth parents.

Governor Scott appoints 42 Vermonters to state boards and commissions

Governor Phil Scott appointed 42 individuals in April to state boards and commissions.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

This month Pam Chisholm, Duxbury, was named to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.