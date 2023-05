Trooper Benjamin Goodwin reports: On May 13, 2023, Vermont State Police was notified that a pistol was located on a ski trail at the Sugarbush Resort. The pistol has not been reported lost or stolen and is being held at the Berlin barracks. If anyone has any information on the incident above or the owner of this pistol, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin barracks, 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.