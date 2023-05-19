Katelyn Liptak has been selected as the new Moretown Elementary School principal, replacing Mandy Couturier, who is taking on a new role in the district.

An email from the principal search committee said, “After an extensive search for our new Moretown principal, we have meticulously reviewed eight outstanding candidates. As a result of the diligent work of the committee, we are thrilled to present the recommendation from the top three semi-finalists who interviewed for the opportunity to serve as the Moretown principal. We are absolutely delighted to announce that our top choice, Katelyn Liptak, will be unanimously recommended to the Harwood Unified Union School Board. Hailing from right here in Moretown, Kate is a caring and experienced associate principal with a strong background in K-4 and 7-8 schools in another Vermont school district.”

According to an email provided by Liptak, she “is a Waterbury native and now resides in Moretown with her husband and their three young children. Kate spent 13 years teaching music in central Vermont before stepping into the role of associate principal at First Branch Unified District; serving the towns of Tunbridge and Chelsea. First Branch is currently in its first year of a reconfiguration and Kate has been a vital part of the leadership team that has worked carefully to blend the two towns together. Kate is very excited for the opportunity to serve her community as the principal of Moretown Elementary School and looks forward to working alongside the many dedicated faculty and staff that make MES the warm and welcoming place it is.”

The Moretown principal search committee was comprised of a parent, a teacher, a school board member, the superintendent, and administrators.