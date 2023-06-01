Meg’s Events and SIPtemberfest are excited to announce a new “pawtnership” with nonprofit For The Love of Dogs (FLDVT,) for the SIPtember 2023 event, September 16, at Mad River Glen. Ticket sales open this weekend.

“This was no-brainer before they mentioned bringing a Puppy Petting Zoo,” said Meg Schultz, SIPtemberfest coordinator. Now in its 16th year, the beer fest has always welcomed well-behaved dogs, so Schultz felt that teaming up with FLDVT was a logical next step. With a Puppy Petting Zoo in the mix, Schultz is very optimistic. “Our attendees will really get to try out that ‘two beers and a puppy’ theory!”

Based in the Mad River Valley, FLDVT is a shelterless dog rescue organization that works with rescue partners in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee to save dogs from high-kill shelters, and transport them north to loving homes in Vermont. The rescue places approximately 800 dogs each year.

"We're so excited to bring a 'puppy sampler' to SIPtemberfest," said Sarah Hall of FLDVT. "Beer and dogs pair well together, as everyone knows. We have high hopes that some of this year's puppies will attend next year's SIP with their new owners!"

In honor of the partnership with SIPtemberfest, FLDVT will be collecting beer-related dog names to bestow upon the puppies attending the event, as well as other dogs in need of homes. Details about how to submit names will be announced on social media soon.

Schultz says many people have shared stories with her about how SIP has changed their lives. “People have gotten engaged here, or met their future partners here. Now people might bring home new, furry family members! And by ‘people,’ I’m including myself!”

Tickets for SIPtemberfest open this weekend with a pop-up sale at Mad River Glen on June 4 and then online June 6. Check out SIPtemberfest.com for details about tickets, brewers and more.