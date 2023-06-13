Back under the eye of Fayston resident, Susan Klein, on behalf of the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, the 74th almost annual Warren Fourth of July parade and festivities are nearing final planning stages. All offsite parking will be at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak and shuttle buses will run between Lincoln Peak and Warren Village beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. Revelers are urged to arrive early to ensure they don’t miss any of the fun. There is also parking available at Warren School along the back perimeter of Brooks Field. Walkers to/from Brooks Field should take the shortcut via the Warren Village path that runs between the elementary school and Brook Road.

Advertisement

Grand marshal this year is the Harwood Union High School music educators and will be led by the head of the school’s music program, Chris Rivers, retiring from Harwood after 33 years. Bruce Sklar, jazz band director is also retiring after nearly 30 years.

Jewel House, led by local musicians Colin Holter and Eli Leppla, will kick off the street dancing following the annual 10 a.m. parade down Main Street. Simultaneously, Rob Williams and George Seymour of Phineas George will be kicking it up at Brooks Field while Toast and Eggs pours cold Lawson’s Finest in the beer garden, also at Brooks Field. Kids’ activities will be run by Melody Showacre, and her posse of fun-makers.

Food vendors will be in the village and at Brooks Field/Warren Elementary School.

Buddy Badges will be available at the gates entering town for a $1 donation per badge. Each numbered badge has a matching number somewhere. Find the person with a matching number, and grab that new “buddy” and head to the gazebo in the village to claim a matching pair of prizes donated by local businesses, while they last. Funds raised from this endeavor are used to offset event expenses.

“None of this would be possible without the support of sponsors, Warren Store/Pitcher Inn, Warren; Waitsfield Champlain Valley Telecom, WDEV Radio, Sugarbush, Mad River Glen, Lawson’s Finest, rk MILES, Brad Cook and Building Performance Services and the numerous characters, prize donors, judges, handlers, cannon-shooters, street cleaners, and mule drivers,” spokesperson Klein said.

Learn more at www.madrivervalley.com/4th