After a successful first season, Three Peaks Medical Clinic at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak is working full-steam ahead for its second season.

Advertisement

The nonprofit clinic, staffed by volunteer emergency and orthopedic doctors, along with a paid X-ray technician and clinic manager, opened last year in December and kept over 300 people out of local emergency rooms and urgent care facilities by offering treatment and services on the mountain.

Chad Borofsky, president of the board of the nonprofit, said that the board is working to raise funds to invest in its staff, which he said, is the greatest asset. Staff include practice manager Lynn Brophy and X-ray tech Steve Mason.

Recently the clinic was the recipient of Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program which allows folks to visit the taproom in Waitsfield to make donations to local nonprofits in lieu of tipping employees. That led to a donation of $5,310.22 from Lawson’s and was matched by a check from Sugarbush for $5,282. The donations were based on a portion of proceeds from Lawson’s Castlerock IPAs sold where Sugarbush matched Lawson’s donation. The slight difference in the numbers reflects a few more draft beers being sold in the Lawson’s taproom.

Borofsky said the operating expenses the first year were about $80,000 but said the board is looking to increase that to $100,000-$150,000. A golf fundraiser takes place at the Sugarbush Golf Course on September 11, 2023, and he said the board is also looking for weekend and holiday housing for its volunteer physicians.

“We’d like to find someone willing to make a tax-deductible contribution of an apartment or condo that our doctors could use on weekends when they’re here volunteering. We’re trying to get more housing for doctors so we can attract more doctors from out of state. That’s what Stratton did. The resort built a condo at its clinic and doctors come for a week,” he said.

“Some clinics are staffed by their own doctor. As a board we decided that we like the culture of having multiple different doctors in here. It helps us cover the orthopedic and emergency side of things,” Borofsky added.

Three Peaks Medical staffs with two doctors every day on weekends and during holiday weeks, and Borofsky said volunteer doctors receive free ski passes for themselves and their families as well as discounts on ski lessons, clinics, food service, rentals and more.

Visit www.threepeaksmedicalclinic.org for more information and or to donate.