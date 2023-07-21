While the Mad River Valley avoided the worst of the flooding from last week’s storms that devastated nearby towns like Montpelier and Barre, Moretown did sustain significant damage to roads that the road foreman and select board expect may amount to more than a million dollars. That includes a rough estimate of half a million dollars to fix Lover’s Lane, about two-thirds of which ended up in the Winooski River, according to select board chair Tom Martin. Other areas he said that were hit hard include Jones Brook Road, Herring Brook Road, and River Road. Several culverts were washed out and need repairs.

Road foreman Martin Cameron said the road crew is holding back and not trying to do much until FEMA assesses the damage. He did say they had filled in some unsafe holes in the road with dense grade. “We’re in better shape than some,” he said. “Some culverts we have to reset.”

On Monday, July 10, Moretown residents received word that those living in the village may have to evacuate due to flooding; fortunately, it didn’t come to that. But the road crew was working hard in areas damaged by the rains last week.

Cameron spoke at the select board’s July 17 meeting, noting that they had brought in an excavator prior to the storm hitting. “We got extremely lucky it was there,” he said. “Otherwise, we would not have been any help to anybody before Wednesday morning. We hit it pretty hard and were able to get everybody out.”

At the July 17 meeting, a resident who lives on Terrace Lane asked the town for help with debris and damage on their street. Select board member Robin Campbell volunteered to drive around on Tuesday, July 18, to assess the damage and let the road crew know where help is most needed. Martin said they are putting out trash receptacles and dumpsters, which will likely be placed on River Road and Route 2 heading towards Waterbury. He said the goal was to get all roads so they’re passable.

Martin said the town anticipates FEMA will reimburse roughly 75% of the cost of repairs and 12% will come from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The rest will come from taxpayers.