In a November 5 special election Waterbury voters approved a measure to create a municipal charter, paving the way for the town to add a 1% local option tax that will be applied to rooms, meals and alcohol sales as well as retail sales. A local option tax is estimated to generate over $600,000.

The special election saw 237 of the town’s 4,249 voters cast ballots. The vote on the charter was 162 in favor and 75 opposed.

A second question on the ballot this week added charter language regarding the town’s hiring process, moving that process from volunteer committees to fall under the duties of the town manager. That question passed 195 to 40 with two blank ballots.

The next steps require that the Vermont Legislature and governor approve the charter when the Legislature is in session next month. That imperative led the town to hold the vote this month in order for the timely consideration of the charter next month.

In 2020 Waitsfield voters rejected a charter change that would have allowed the town to enact a local option tax, as part of a plan for Warren and Fayston to adopt a similar local option tax, raising over $700,000 for the three towns. That proposal would have raised $0.88 cents per dollar from visitors and$0.12 cents from local pockets.