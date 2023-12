Some photos sent in by readers of the flooding throughout the Mad River Valley December 18, 2023

Aerial photo of Waitsfield Village and Covered Bridge flooding on December 18, 2023

Aerial view of Waitsfield Village and the extent of flooding on December 18, 2023. Photo courtest Photos by Kintz

Water from Folsom Brook breach Rout 100 at Madbush/Riders Outpost. Photo: Nancy Godfrey

Flooding of Route 100 from the overflowing Folsom Brook at the Madbush in Waitsfield, VT. Photo courtesy Jeff Campbell.

Meadow Road in Waitsfield closed due to flood waters on December 18, 2023. Photo: Chris DelBrocco

Route 100 closed due to flooding at Madbush in Waitsfield on Monday, December 18. Photo: Nancy Godfrey

Route 100B flooded in Moretown. Photo: Chris DelBrocco

People came to the covered bridge in waitsfield to witness the unusual December flooding. Photo: Jeff Knight

Welcome to Waitsfield sign at the covered bridge under flood waters. Photo: Jeff Knight

December flooding of the Mad River seen in Waitsfield at Bridge Street on December 18, 2023. Photo: Jeff Knight

Route 100B flooded in Moretown near Freeman Hill Rd. Photo: Kathy Ward

Flooded car in Bridge Street in Waitsfield, VT. Photo: Jeff Knight

Sweet Spot restaurant isolated due to flooding on December 18, 2023. Photo: Jeff Knight