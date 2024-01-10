Most pet owners are very aware of their furry friend’s dependence on them and worry about what will happen to them when they die. Others may be faced with a pet-owning relative or family member’s death who did not have a plan in place for their animals.

If a relative or close friend dies and did not have a plan in place for the pet(s) see if a friend or family member can temporarily foster the pet. If any close friends or family members can take on the responsibility, consider keeping the pet. If no one can be found to adopt the pet consider putting information on the memorial site for the deceased in hopes that friends/family will know the pet is up for adoption.

Another option is to contact local veterinarians or consider sites like Petfinder.com and AdoptAPet.com to post the pet and let the community know about the pets up for adoption.

As a last resort, contact a local shelter. Right now, shelters are overflowing with animals who need homes, so they may not have room. Be aware that not all shelters are ‘no kill’ shelters, and millions of animals are euthanized each year, especially older animals, because they are not adopted.

How can people plan for their own animals in the event of death? Talk to friends and family and line up at least one emergency caregiver responsible and capable of caring for pets for a few days. They are not necessarily ones who will give pets forever homes, but rather they will care for pets while a foster or permanent home can be found.

Make sure that these emergency caregivers have feeding and care instructions for pets, contact information for the veterinarian and a key to the house. Make sure loved ones have the contact information for emergency caregivers available.

Consider setting up a trust for pet(s) as part of estate planning. A pet trust is a legal agreement providing for the care of a pet when the owner dies. A trust can set aside money for pet care and can have a trustee to manages the trust per the wishes of the decedent. An attorney can help with the specifics.

For more information on planning ahead for pets, visit the Pet Endowment Trust at petendowment.org.

Shaw is a member of The Vermont Veterinary Medical Association (VVMA) is a professional organization of 380 veterinarians dedicated to compassionate animal care and quality medicine.