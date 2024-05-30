UPDATE 9:04 p.m.: Budget passes. Details to follow.

While the yes and no votes for Harwood’s third budget vote are being counted, local town clerks are sharing the number of ballots cast and total registered voters. This far we know that in:

-Fayston 424 of 1249 registered voters cast ballots.

-Moretown 550 of 1477 registered voters cast ballots

-Warren 553 of 1557 registered voters cast ballots.

-Waitsfield 594 of 1513 registered voters cast ballots.

-Duxbury 469 of 1161 voters cast ballots.



Stay tuned for the co-mingled vote count.