Trooper David Lambert reports: On June 12, 2024, at 5:04 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 2 in Moretown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle, Tanner Young, age 22, of Barre, VT, struck a guardrail while navigating a corner. The operator sustained serious, but non-life- threatening injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and subsequently to the University of Vermont Medical Center.