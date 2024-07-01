Advertisement

Mad River Valley Dog Park offers summer training and day care

The Mad River Valley Dog Park, in conjunction with Green Mountain Dog Camp, will offer summertime training and doggie day care programs.

Starting Wednesday, July 10, and running for five weeks, “Problem Solving and Agility Dog Camp” will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Dogs of all sizes with their owner can participate in obedience and beginner agility training with Janine Manninen of Green Mountain Dog Camp. This is a hands-on class using only positive reinforcement and focused on the needs of participants. Each class will include a segment on using the agility equipment available at the park. The cost for the camp is $200 and class size is limited.

Also, on Wednesdays, July 10 through August 7 (possibly longer) is “Dine without your Dog,” a drop-off day care program. Leave dogs with Maninen and her staff at the Mad River Dog Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Have a nice dinner out, do errands, or otherwise take a break while dogs have fun and receive basic training. $35 per session or $45 for two dogs.

Dogs are welcome to participate in both or either program, but dogs must be up to date on vaccinations including Bordatella. Pre-registration is required at www.greenmountaindogcamp.com/training. Questions can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Mad River Valley Dog Park is located in Warren near Brooks Field. Take School Road, go right to pass the tennis courts and skate park, and park by the solar panels.

Open Garden Days begin next weekend

The von Trapp Greenhouses, Waitsfield, and the Mad River Valley Rotary Club announce the third, annual fundraising collaboration. Open Garden Days will take place over five weekends, Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, 19 and 20, August 2 and 3, 16 and 17 and 30 and 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 208 Common Road, Waitsfield.

Sally von Trapp will be on hand to greet visitors and answer questions. Rotary members and friends will help staff the welcome booth, take payments and survey from where visitors have come.

Tickets are available only at the door; the price per visitor is still $10 cash or check, $10.50 charge. Children 18 and under are free. No pets allowed

The von Trapp Greenhouse retail business closed in 2021. The von Trapps have continued to maintain their 30-plus-year-old display garden.

A River Runs Through It (ARRTI) Garden Club announces Garden Tour

A River Runs Through It (ARRTI) Garden Club of Waterbury will be hosting its annual self-guided Garden Tour on Sunday, July 21, rain or shine. ARRTI will be showcasing six Vermont gardens located in and around the towns of Waterbury, Waterbury Center, and Duxbury. The gardens chosen for this year’s self-guided tour include a variety of ecological settings such as riverside, mountainside, sun, shade, and vegetable gardens. Most of the gardens are located at private homes, but organizers are excited to include the Community Gardens of both Waterbury and Duxbury. All proceeds benefit ARRTI community grants, programs, and garden projects.

Garden Tour information and instructions: