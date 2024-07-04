Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends, and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy the race on Sunday, July 7, but also to explore The Valley and Vermont.

Race founder and director Dori Ingalls reports that along with the Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays the new 5K and 10K distances have become very popular with Vermont families and those traveling from out of state for the Mad Marathon weekend of events.

“This year there are runners from 47 states along with APO, Australia, Columbia, Mexico and three provinces from Canada. For many runners, this will be their first visit to Vermont,” said Ingalls.

The weekend launches Friday, July 5, with registration and bib pick up at Lawson’s Finest Liquids, on Carroll Road in Waitsfield from 4 to 6 p.m. in tents under the solar canopy. Lawson’s Finest Liquids annual free concert with The Grift will be held at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm on East Warren Road in Waitsfield on Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Food and beverage will be available.

Race registration and bib pick up continues Saturday, July 6, again at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, Saturday, along with the Waitsfield Farmers Market from 9 a.m.to 1p.m., The Inn at the Round Barn Farm will host a Mad Carbo dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. One of three guest speakers will be “Marathon Junkie” Chuck Engle, director of Marathon Guide and the new site registration site, RUNZY. Just a few of Engle’s accomplishments include: 380 sub-three hour marathons, sub three-hour marathons in all 50 states, marathon victories in all 50 states, three-time Ironman World Qualifier and more. Texan Aaron Burros will speak about his recently launched book, “Medal Monday: My Quest to Run 50 Marathons in 50 States in 50 Weeks 5 Years After Being Shot 5 Times.” Medal Monday reveals the lengths people can push their minds, bodies, and spirits. The third speaker will be Wisconsin resident, Tom Perri, who will discuss his book, “Running, My Salvation from Stage 4 Cancer.” Perri’s book motivates to overcome personal obstacles and to lead a more productive and happier life. Runners, their families, friends, and The Valley community are welcome to attend.

Sunday morning, July 7, the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with sponsor banners, state, and country flags along with our now famous Barn Gantry. Medical, food and BEMER tents ready to receive the Mad Runners greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves.

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 13th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families to welcome guests and show them the meaning of Vermont hospitality,” said Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 7, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. The Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m. and roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES

(Except for local residents.)

Sunday, July 7

7 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 a.m.- 1:40 p.m. Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 - 1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 - 9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s Farm.

7:35 - 9:45 a.m. Meadow Road.

7:45 - 10:15 a.m. East Road – out and back section.

7:50 - 10:30 a.m. Common Road.

8:05 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Main Street -- between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance – Bisbee car park to Slow Road.)

8:25 - 11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 - 11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 a.m. - noon Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com

Note: To enter the Mad Marathon visit: madmarathon.com