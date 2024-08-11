For the Love of Dogs receives national grant

For the Love of Dogs Vermont has been chosen as a 2024 recipient of a MuttNation Foundation $5,000 grant

“We are beyond honored,” said organization spokesperson Carole Moore. "We will use the grant for veterinarian visits/appointments/surgeries/heartworm treatments,” she added.

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has joined forces for the fourth consecutive year with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to donate more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the nation. Through MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, one outstanding shelter or foster-based rescue in every state – plus Washington, DC, and a “Wildcard” pick – is being honored with a surprise $5,000 grant. And this year Vermont’s recipient is Waitsfield-based For the Love of Dogs Vermont.

Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully choose the organizations that will be honored and, again this year, is recognizing some of the outstanding shelters that help seniors, special needs dogs, large dogs and pit mixes; the “Love Harder” dogs that are easy to love but hardest to get adopted. There is no application process for Mutts Across America, and the recipients are given no advance notice before receiving the award.

MRV Women in Business meets next week

The Mad River Valley Women in Business group meets next Thursday, August 15. The meeting takes place at the Hyde Away from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for an evening of networking, learning, and support among the women business leaders in the community.

The focus of this event will be social media. It is one of the most powerful tools for promoting a business, but navigating the landscape can be daunting. Whether people are a social media novice or a seasoned pro, this meeting is designed to help business owners improve their online presence.

Sugarbush Resort’s Flood Relief Outpour ’24, returns with six bands

Sugarbush Resort is bringing back its daylong music festival to help those affected by summer flooding. This year, the resort has partnered with the Mad River Valley Rotary to bring live music, food, drink, and raffles to Sugarbush’s Mt. Ellen.

Outpour ’24 is set for Saturday, September 7, and will have music from six bands including: Abby Jenne, Kind Bud, Guitfiddle, Ragged Company, Running in Circles, and The Grift. Music will run from noon to 7 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m. The resort will also have food and drink options available from the Green Mountain Lounge.

Tickets are limited to the first 500 people and are $25 online in advance and $30 at the door with kids 12 and under free. All ticket proceeds benefit the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund. An additional contribution will come from a portion of all food and beverage sales via Sugarbush’s Be Better Here Fund. The event is shine only, and in the event of a weather cancellation ticket proceeds will still be distributed to flood relief efforts.

Live raffles between sets will feature prizes from Sugarbush and local businesses in the Mad River Valley. Lawson’s Finest Liquids will also have a presence at the event.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the event listing. For more information visit www.sugarbush.com.

Yestermorrow Design/Build School extends standby for locals program

Yestermorrow Design/Build School, Waitsfield, has extended its standby for locals program from the Mad River Valley to Washington County. Yestermorrow teaches hands-on courses in design, construction, woodworking, and architectural craft. The standby for locals program encourages neighbors to participate in school courses. Originally designated for residents living in the Mad River Valley, Yestermorrow is extending this opportunity to all those residing in Washington County.

As courses draw near, Yestermorrow offers spaces at a 50% discount off the listed tuition price to those who qualify. All lodging, meals and materials will be paid by the student at full price.

Interested parties should fill out the standby for locals form on the website, which will notify them when courses are placed on standby. A full list of courses currently offered at the standby rate can be found at yestermorrow.org/standby.