The Waitsfield Development Review Board (DRB), after August and July hearings, considered a draft decision approving a three-lot subdivision that will result in two duplexes being permitted.

The board, at an August 13 hearing, reviewed proposed draft findings of fact for the project, which was proposed by Shea Property Services. Two 1-acre lots will be subdivided from a larger 24.7-acre lot on the west side of Route 100 shortly after the intersection of Route 100 and Tremblay Road. The remaining 22.64 acres of that larger parcel are not part of the two-lot subdivision.

The larger parcel is part of the former Spaulding farm. As proposed and detailed in the draft findings of fact, the two new lots will be accessed via a shared driveway off Route 100 with a curb cut from VTrans. The DRB, at its August 13 hearing, reviewed the project as a minor subdivision. The board confirmed that the proposed subdivision met wetlands, flood plains and surface water conditions, as well as stream setbacks and protection of steep slopes, ridgelines, and wildlife habitat. Utilities will be underground.

Additionally, the board determined that the subdivision will not result in fragmentation of prime ag lands. The two lots that will be developed are located outside of the flood plain, but the DRB suggested, and Shea Property Services principals Aron and Cory Shea agreed to elevate the duplexes by an additional foot because that parcel is prone to pooling waters.

Wastewater will be accommodated on site and the four dwelling units will be connected to Waitsfield’s municipal water system, which runs as far north as Tremblay Road.

The board is expected to approve the draft decision with several conditions including one requiring that the Sheas submit a screening plan for non-deciduous vegetation along Route 100 as well as additional screening at the northern corner of the development area. If the duplexes are sold to individual landowners, the Sheas will file and record a homeowners’ agreement for shared maintenance of the driveway. Another condition requires that the existing hedgerow separating the Shea property from the Armstrong property to the south be maintained and protected.