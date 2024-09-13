Thanks to the efforts of the Mad River Valley Rotary, Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Sugarbush Resort, OUTPOUR 24 raised $9,355 to help those impacted by this summer’s flooding.

On September 7, Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen hosted a day of food, drink, and live music to benefit Vermont flood relief efforts. 100% of ticket proceeds goes toward the Vermont Community Foundations Vermont Flood Response & Recovery Fund, along with proceeds from the raffle. Live music featured Abby Jenne, Kind Bud, Guitfiddle, Ragged Company, Running in Circles and The Grift. In addition to music and revelry there was a Shweebee tournament with winners taking home a Shweebee set.

(What is Shweebee? It's played with a frisbee and it's a little bit of Can Jam, Corn Hole, and Polish Horseshoes.)

Silent auction items included:

- Heaven's Gate chair (can be picked up at a later date).

- $500 gift certificate from the Featherbed Inn, Waitsfield.

- Archival Giclee print by nationally recognized artist, Gary Eckhart.

- Two-night stay at The Griff Inn, Waitsfield.

- Sugarbush Quad Pack.

- Sugarbush TBD ticket with free bonus day.

- Lawson’s Finest Liquids gift bag.

- Glider ride with Sugarbush Soaring.

- Mt. Ellen winter photo by local photographer, Gail Curtin.

- Two 2024-25 Killington lift tickets (no blackout dates).

- Two tickets to Graham Nash October 10 at The Flynn.