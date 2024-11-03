Last Thanksgiving, 97 Mad River Valley Thanksgiving baskets were assembled and provided to families and individuals in need. Over 430 people were helped to have a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the generosity of the Mad River Valley community and volunteers.

“We are expecting there will be as many, if not more, who will request a Thanksgiving basket this year. No one in need is turned away,” said Judy Beningson, project coordinator. “We are asking that all others donate as much as they can so everyone in the Mad River Valley can enjoy the holiday again this year.”

The program works from two directions: first, with donations from individuals and businesses so the Thanksgiving baskets can be filled, and second, with local people in need signing up to receive baskets. On the donor side, donations of food and cash are collected, with the cash being used to purchase items not fully covered by food donations. Individual volunteers pack the food in Thanksgiving baskets. Businesses buy turkeys, donate cash, provide food collection or food drive sites, or help with donor outreach: already Waitsfield Telecom, Lawson’s, Mad River Distilleries, ST Paving, Kitchenette, Mehuron’s, Shaw’s, Clear Water Filtration, and The Valley Reporter are participating. The Waitsfield UCC is purchasing gas cards for basket recipients, using the funds obtained from refunds on bottles and cans deposited in the collection container behind the church. The Mad River Valley Community Fund is also helping toward the purchase of turkeys.

On the receiving side, families or individuals in need throughout The Valley (covering Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, and Fayston) indicate they would like a Thanksgiving basket. The baskets contain all the ingredients necessary for a Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, stuffing, veggies, fruit, gravy, cranberry sauce and pie. The whole meal is free of charge. The basket is either delivered to the recipients’ address in The Valley, or the recipient can pick up their basket.

Beningson said that assistance from the community is critical. Mehuron’s is helping to buy and store turkeys (that’s almost 1,500 pounds of turkeys). The Valley Reporter offices and Lawson’s are food collection sites. The whole program is sponsored by the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, who ensures there are enough donations and volunteers to make this tradition continue. And, once again, both the Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) and Harwood Union High School are participating in the effort.

Here's how to participate, as either a recipient or a donor:

For people who want to receive a basket, there are several ways to sign up: (1) use the online Google form at https://bit.ly/getMRVturkey; (2) ask for information at Mad River Valley schools; (3) use the sign-up form at the Mad River Valley Community Pantry in Waitsfield; (4) speak to the pastor at a local church; (5) contact the MRV Community Fund by calling 802-461-6241; or (6) use the program’s recipient QR code, available on posters throughout The Valley. Please sign up no later than Wednesday, November 20.

People who want to donate can help in any of the following ways: (1) food donations; (2) monetary donations; or (3) in-person assistance. Any extra food and cash is given to the Mad River Valley Community Pantry.

To make food donations, people can buy food items from the list below and drop them off at The Valley Reporter, Lawson’s, or local churches by Friday, November 22. Buy the sizes requested below or as close to them as possible.

Apple sauce (20-25 oz)

Biscuit Mix (box)

Brownie Mix (box)

Canned vegetables (14-16 oz cans: corn, peas, or green beans)

Crackers (8-12 oz box)

Cranberry sauce (14 oz can)

Gravy (1 can/bottle)

Peanut Butter (16-20 oz jar)

Stuffing (1 box/bag)

Tuna (5 oz can)

To make monetary donations, use the Interfaith Council’s PayPal link at https://bit.ly/MRVdonate (specify that it is for Turkey Baskets), or mail a check to: Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, P.O. Box 342, Waitsfield, VT 05673, or use the program’s donor QR code for PayPal or for Venmo, available on posters throughout The Valley.

To participate in person by sorting, packing, or delivering food, sign up online at https://bit.ly/MRVgobble.

“The Mad River Valley Thanksgiving Basket project has been going on for well over 20 years. We are a special community of neighbors helping neighbors,” Beningson, said.

She also acknowledged the loss of longtime local Thanksgiving basket team member Gwen Hoadley who died this summer.

“We will remember her for her lasting contributions to the Thanksgiving Basket project. She initiated the food drives, with the first one being held in the parking lot of Bourne Energy as we stopped cars on their way to and from the annual Ski & Skate sale. Gwen even arranged for a radio station to broadcast the event live. Nothing stopped Gwen. She was a bundle of energy, ready to face any challenge. Thank you, Gwen! We will miss you,” she added.