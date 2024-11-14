BB Bagels opens tomorrow

Friday, November 15, 2024, is the grand opening of BB’s Bagels in Waitsfield. The brainchild of Brooke Downing, the shop will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours will be Thursday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The business will be closed Thanksgiving Day. BB’s Bagels is located in the Irasville Common buildings. Downing, 19, started making bagels during the pandemic and said she enjoyed it way too much. She started making way too many bagels and her neighbors caught on and she started selling them in the community. Faced with many requests to open a shop, she did so (with a lot of help from her family and friends) once she graduated from high school.

Gary Eckhart wins award

“Lunch,”a new watercolor painting by Warren artist, Gary Eckhart, was selected as the outstanding watercolor of the 96th Grand National Exhibition of the American Artists Professional League. The League is the oldest organization in the United States devoted to representational art including works in pastel, oil, acrylic, and sculpture. The exhibition is held annually in the gallery of the Salmagundi Club on 5th Avenue in New York City and is recognized worldwide as a premier showing of representational art.

Richard Levenstein receives legal award

Richard Levenstein, son-in-law of former Fayston resident Sandra Wolfin, is the recipient of one of four annual awards presented by the American Inns of Court, a national organization dedicated to promoting the ideals of professionalism, ethics, civility, and excellence within the legal community. The American Inns of Court, adapted from the historic English Inns of Court, provide a forum for legal professionals to meet with others in their community to discuss issues of civility and ethics, and to promote excellence in contemporary legal practice.