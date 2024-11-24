Over 100 people participated in a November 13 local concerns hearing for the Route 100 Active Transportation Path project. The project is a proposed multi-use path designed to connect Warren and Moretown to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety, encourage environmentally-friendly transportation, and serve as a key element in the Mad River Valley's recreational and transportation network.

Advertisement

Public engagement and understanding local concerns and opportunities remain a central focus of the VT-100 Active Transportation Corridor project. The November 13 Active Transportation Corridor Scoping Study Team and Advisory Committee public meeting provided a platform for municipal leaders, federal, state, regional, and local agencies, interest groups, adjacent property owners, and community members to share their concerns, ideas, and feedback.

In December 2023, the Mad River Path, Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC), and MRVPD submitted a joint application for $84,000 through the Vermont Department of Transportation's (VTrans) Transportation Alternatives Grant Program. This funding would support a feasibility assessment for a 10-foot-wide, ADA-accessible shared-use path running parallel to, but separate from, VT-100 between Warren and Moretown. In March 2024, the team was notified that their request had been fully funded.

In the following months, the project team hired Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc., as the consultant for the scoping study and established a Scoping Study Team, which includes members from the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC), VTrans, the Mad River Path, and the Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD). Additionally, a project Advisory Committee was formed, representing each town within the Mad River Valley, comprising both residents and municipal representatives.

The Local Concerns Meeting was designed to be an interactive experience for participants. Six stations were set up throughout the room, each representing a distinct section of the proposed corridor. Each station featured a poster with questions and/or statements for participants to provide feedback on by placing dots to indicate whether they "agree" or "disagree" along a continuum. Additionally, each station included a map of that specific section of the corridor, allowing participants to identify areas of opportunity or concern.

Nearly 100 community members joined the VT-100 Active Transportation Corridor Scoping Study Team and Advisory Committee at Yestermorrow on November 13 for a public meeting to discuss the project. To supplement this feedback, the Scoping Study Team has created this website to further engage the community.

The initiative builds on previous planning efforts, including the MRV Moves Active Transportation Plan developed by the Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) in 2016. MRV Moves envisioned a cohesive, multi-town approach to recreational trails and non-motorized transportation facilities, integrating them with economic development, enhancing visitor experiences, improving residents' quality of life, and expanding transportation options.

View the website here: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8986b722576549ad93b39a71606522ce