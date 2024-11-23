Over the past 15 years, beautifully lit stars have become a holiday symbol around the Mad River Valley. What started as a whimsical idea among local business owners in Waitsfield Village has grown into a Valley-wide phenomenon, with handmade stars illuminating towns and villages each winter.

Advertisement

“The stars, originally crafted from simple tree saplings, have come to symbolize unity, remembrance, and community spirit in the Mad River Valley,” said Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The stars took on a particularly poignant meaning in 2016, when a car crash claimed the lives of five local youth. Since then, stars have often appeared in groups of five, a tribute to the five lives lost.

Four years ago, the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with local students, businesses, and citizens, launched the "Star Kits" initiative. These kits provide community members with everything needed to create their own star displays, with all proceeds going to foundations established to honor the young lives lost in 2016.

HOW TO ORDER A STAR KIT

The 2024-5 Star Kits are now available. Each kit includes everything necessary to create a 3-foot or 6-foot star, including five pre-drilled cross sticks, all necessary hardware, a set of lights, and an MRV sticker. Instructions are included, and a video shows just how simple it is to build. Groups of five star kits can be purchased at a discounted rate -- Buy four get one free.

Star Kits are available online and at selected pop-up sales. After purchase, kits can be picked up at the Mad River Valley Chamber office. Contact the chamber to set up a convenient pick-up time.

All proceeds from Star Kits go to nonprofits that honor and support the memories of the five lives lost:

Cyrus Zschau L.I.F.T. – Broadening student horizons through world travel and cultural exchange.

– Broadening student horizons through world travel and cultural exchange. Janie Cozzi Foundation – Supporting education, leadership, and arts for middle and high school girls.

– Supporting education, leadership, and arts for middle and high school girls. Eli Brookens Memorial Fund – Funding scholarships for local middle schoolers in skiing and riding.

– Funding scholarships for local middle schoolers in skiing and riding. Mary Harris’ Fund for Mad River Park – Supporting soccer and other recreational activities at Mad River Park.

– Supporting soccer and other recreational activities at Mad River Park. Liam Hale Adventure Scholarship – Offering unlimited access to Sugarbush Resort’s skiing, riding, and recreational facilities.

“This initiative wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community partners,” Friedman said. Those partners include:

Harwood Union High School and Middle School for assisting with labor.

The Ward Clapboard Mill for donating the wood cores used in each star.

Pomerantz Woodworking for processing the cores.

Bisbee’s Hardware for providing hardware and packaging.

Mad River Taste Place for donating kit bags