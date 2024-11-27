The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) deliberated about several budget scenarios at its Wednesday, November 20, board meeting –- with members agreeing to stay close to a $50.3 million budget for next year, or a 2.75% increase from this year.

The board viewed four preliminary budget options, ranging from $47.9 million to $51.4 million, or an increase of 0% to 7.3% from this year’s budget.

While about half of board members said they’d like to see an increase of no more 2.5% for next year, others voted to bring the budget up 3% -- starting from a higher increase in case the board needs to make further cuts before finalizing the budget proposal in mid-January. Starting from a budget with a 0% increase (a level-funded budget) would make those cuts more challenging, they argued.

They passed a motion to settle in the middle at a 2.75% increase.

Board member Elizabeth Brown said she’d like to see a smaller increase for next year’s budget, at 2.5%, because “I think we have to be really sensitive to our voters and taxpayers.”

All scenarios are just projections, HUUSD Chief Financial Officer Lisa Estler cautioned, as the district is still waiting to receive and plug in a few critical numbers from the state. When these are sent to districts between December and January, projections will become more actual, along with a clearer prognosis for changes to property tax rates.

A budget that increases about 2.75% may include cutting roughly six full-time positions, Estler said.

Last year’s budget, which was voted down twice before voters passed a third iteration at $47.9 million last June, led the district to cut 27.5 full-time positions. HUUSD superintendent Dr. Michael Leichliter said most of those cuts were due to retirements, resignations and employees who moved positions. This year, he said cuts would be more challenging, with the district looking at cutting teacher and support staff positions.

The average teacher salary at HUUSD is $71,382, according to Estler. Adding benefits to salary costs brings the average staff member cost to $112,382.

Although board members did not discuss decreasing next year’s budget in depth at last Wednesday’s meeting, Estler said that a decrease of 1% would mean making $514,000 in cuts.

All options viewed by board members include a 6.7% increase in revenue due to an increase in state tuition dollars for four additional students and a nearly $300,000 increase from a federal block grant. Each scenario also includes increased spending on staff wages and benefits, property and liability insurance, utilities, rent and transportation costs.

The board will finalize a budget proposal in January and bring it to voters on Town Meeting Day in March.