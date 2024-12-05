SUGARBUSH

Sugarbush enthusiasts are enjoying opening day of the 2024-2025 season as The Valley Reporter goes to press on December 4 while Mad River Glen skiers are getting their gear together and making plans for opening day this weekend, December 7.

Both resorts were the recipients of over a foot of snow in the last week, with steady snowfall taking place over the weekend and the first part of this week.

Ropes dropped at Sugarbush on Wednesday morning with skiing and riding on five groomed trails accessible from the Gate House Quad.

“With coverage on those trails now in good shape, we’re moving over to Valley House to focus on Snowball, Spring Fling, and the traverses. Temps look pretty good until Sunday with some potential snow later this week and then there’s a potential for another storm next week that’s teetering on the snow/rain line,” resort spokesperson John Bleh said.

Bleh said that lack of rain last summer and fall means that the resort’s snowmaking ponds have low water levels which impacts the resort’s snowmaking capabilities.

MAD RIVER GLEN

“Mother Nature gifted us with 12 inches of snow last week, and upon returning from Thanksgiving break we embarked on a scouting mission to see how the mountain is shaping up. We found that we're nearly ready to open and with some snow in the immediate forecast we've made the decision to go for it Saturday -- one week earlier than projected,” explained Mad River Glen general manager Matt Lillard.

“While the depths might not be legendary, it's enough to get sliding, so we're going to ski it -- cause we can. Skiers should anticipate expert-only conditions this weekend with everything in play from open water, dirt, rocks, ice and, of course, moss and grass. The snow is soft but so is the ground underneath, so patrol won't be able to mark many of the hazards that exist out there,” he added.

More details will be available from Mad River Glen as opening day approaches including which trails will be open. Lillard said the resort hopes to open with the Single and Sunnyside Double spinning between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Check the website and social channels for updates. Here is a link to Mad River Glen’s uphill policy page as well:

https://www.madriverglen.com/uphill-policy/