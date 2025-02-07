Duxbury’s final projected budget for fiscal year 2026 has been published. The budget increased to $1.31 million. Central Vermont Railroad revenues, which pays for its use of the North Duxbury freight station, increased by $650. Culverts costs will increase by $3,000. Gravel increased by $20,000. Signs and stone ditching costs both increased by $4,000. Grader costs increased by $5,000. The interest income tax increased by $18,000. Maintenance on town buildings and grounds increased by $11,500. The animal control officer, assistant clerk, delinquent tax collector, the Development Review Board administrative assistant, the health officer, the town clerk, and the town treasurer all received 3.2% raises. Legal services increased by $15,000. Regional services (which includes ambulance costs, cemetery commissions, fire contracts, and library services) increased by $22,000.

This is not the first draft of the budget. The Duxbury Select Board convened on January 1, 2, and 3, after road foreman Brian Gibbs said he would step down if he wasn’t given a 19% raise. When asked why the town couldn’t just hire new employees, select board member Jamison Ervin explained that Vermont’s labor pool is small and “road crew positions are very competitive for this skill set.” The board discussed how surrounding towns are also experiencing road crew shortages, so there is competition for high salaries and good benefits. These higher salaries will add an estimated two cents to taxes, and road crew costs in the budget increased by $44,000 — with most increases in salaries and health/dental insurance. Total highway and financial costs increased by $98,000. The Duxbury Select Board also hosted a “Have Your Say Day,” where Duxbury residents discussed the proposed budget.

On top of the Duxbury budget, which covers municipal expenses, Duxbury residents also have to pay their education taxes, which fund education. The Harwood school board has proposed a budget for fiscal year 2026 with a 2.75% increase, costing $41,188,115.

This year’s Town Meeting Day is March 4, when residents can vote for both budgets.